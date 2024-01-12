Photo Courtesy: Mr. Bean / Facebook

Mr. Bean and his Teddy are back!

The most loved cartoon ‘Mr. Bean: The Animated Series' will make a comeback in 2025 with a brand-new season.

This comes after Tiger Aspect Kids & Family announced that the animated series had been renewed for a fourth season in collaboration with Warner Bros. Discovery and ITVX, through deals agreed by Banijay Rights.

British actor and comedian Rowan Atkinson, who played Mr. Bean in the sitcom's live-action, will be the voice of the entirely new 52 11-minute episodes.

“I have always enjoyed this iteration of the Mr. Bean character and the particular freedoms he has in animated form. We can take him into space or down a tin mine, without me personally having to suffer the consequences. The animation process creatively is always fascinating and I’m looking forward to getting stuck into the new series very much,” said Atkinson.

The animated series will be shown globally through multiple platforms, including Warner Bros. Discovery’s kids channels and streaming services across Southeast Asia and South Asia.

Mr. Bean: The Animated Series follows the antics of Mr. Bean and his stuffed doll named Teddy as they embark on a series of adventures, making plenty of mischief along the way.