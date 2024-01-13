Marina Summers. Photo from 'RuPaul's Drag Race UK' X account.

Filipina drag queen Marina Summers will represent the Philippines in "RuPaul's Drag Race: UK vs the World" season 2.

In the cast reveal released on Saturday, Marina was announced as part of the 11 queens competing for the crown.

Apart from Marina, also in the hunt for the crown are: Choriza May, Gothy Kendoll, Jonbers Blonde, and Tia Kofi of the UK franchise, Arantxa Castilla La Mancha of the first season of España, Hannah Conda of "Down Under" season 2, Keta Minaj of the Holland edition, La Grande Dame from the first season of France, along with Mayhem Miller and Scarlet Envy from the US franchise.

She is the first drag queen from the Philippine franchise to compete in an international edition of the hit reality competition.

Marina was runner-up to Precious Paula Nicole in "Drag Race Philippines" season 1 aired in 2022.

"Drag Race Philippines" was recently renewed for a third season along with the Thai and French franchise.

Precious Paula Nicole and Captivating Katkat are the titleholders of "Drag Race Philippines," winning in 2022 and 2023, respectively.

The Emmy Award-winning original series has featured the talents of Filipino drag queens in the US and several overseas in editions through the years.

