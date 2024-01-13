Iza Calzado, Bianca King’s daughters baptized

MANILA -- Welcome to the Christian world, Deia Amihan and Sadie Harlow Wintle!

The daughters of actresses and sisters-in-law Iza Calzado and Bianca King were baptized on Saturday.

Iza and Bianca with their husbands Ben and Ralph Wintle had their children Deia and Sadie baptized in a ceremony officiated by Fr. Tito Caluag at the St. Andrew the Apostle Church in Makati.

Among the chosen grandparents was former Vice President Leni Robredo. Calzado's manager, Noel Ferrer, shared photos of the joyous occasion on his Instagram account.

Designer Rajo Laurel created the baptism gowns worn by Deia and Sadie.

A joyful intimate reception followed bringing together guests to celebrate the occasion.