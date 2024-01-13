Heart Evangelista reacts to Jericho Rosales’ post poking fun at their paper dolls

Heart Evangelista reacts to Jericho Rosales’ post poking fun at their old paper dolls from their Panday days @ABSCBNNews pic.twitter.com/Vt1FRjdPbq — Anna Cerezo (@annacerezo_) January 12, 2024

MANILA — Heart Evangelista was all smiles when asked to react to Jericho Rosales’ now expired post on Instagram poking fun at their nostalgic paper dolls.

“We are very good friends,” Evangelista said at the anniversary celebration of a massage chair and recliner brand she endorses, Friday evening.

“I heard that he will be here, or surprise ba? Oh, its not a surprise na,” she added jokingly.

Earlier this week Rosales took his followers on a trip down memory lane when he posted paper dolls of him and his former love team partner on his Instagram story.

The two starred in “Panday” from 2005 to 2006. They also had a real-life romance until they parted ways in 2008.

Rosales then married Kim Jones in 2014, while the Kapuso Actress wed Sen. Francis Escudero a year later.

Rosales and Evangelista have crossed paths and reunited as friends on several occasions, much to the amusement of their fans.