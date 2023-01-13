MANILA -- The country's premier vocal ensemble The CompanY is releasing its "Gitna" album in CD format.

This was confirmed by the OPM vocal group in a social media post, saying that it will be available starting first week of February.

The group will also perform tracks from the album in their upcoming Valentine concert "Open Hearted" on February 14 at the Music Museum.

"The CompanY’s 29th album, GITNA, will be released in the CD format (with karaoke backing tracks) by the first week of February. Half of this new album will be performed live at The CompanY’s Valentine concert, Open Hearted, Feb. 14, Music Museum," the post read.

The CompanY, composed of Ortiz, Annie Quintos, OJ Mariano, and Sweet Plantado, is known for their hits like "Everlasting Love," "Muntik Na Kitang Minahal," and "Now That I Have You."

Aside from their Valentine show, The CompanY will be joining OPM legend Jose Mari Chan in a US concert tour dubbed "Love ... In Other Words."

Related video:

Watch more News on iWantTFC