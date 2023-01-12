Shakira sets social media alight with song haranguing ex Pique

Colombian singer Shakira (C) performs before the Davis Cup Finals tennis tournament final tie between Canada and Spain at the Caja Magica facilities in Madrid, Spain, 24 November 2019. EPA-EFE/JUANJO MARTIN

Bogotá, Colombia - Colombian star Shakira set social media alight on Thursday with the release of her latest song, in which she takes aim once again at ex-partner Gerard Pique, a retired Spanish footballer.

The song "BZRP Music Session #53" was listened to 34 million times in just 17 hours and generated an avalanche of comments.

The 45-year-old music star takes no prisoners as she launches into a tirade against her former partner, 35, even taking a pop at his 23-year-old girlfriend, Clara Chia.

"Lots of gym work, but work your mind as well," she sings.

"You swapped a Ferrari for a (Renault) Twingo, a Rolex for a Casio," she continues.

"I wouldn't go back to you, even if you cried or begged me ... I was out of your league and that's why you are with someone like you."

Just in case there were any doubts about who the song was aimed at, Shakira includes a couple of word plays using the names Pique and Clara.

The track's release was accompanied by a publicity campaign that included an airplane flying over the Argentine seaside resort Mar de Plata, dragging a banner containing a line from the song: "A she-wolf like me is not for someone like you."

Reactions to the song began trending on social media, where Shakira has tens of millions of followers.

It is the third song she has dedicated to the couple's separation, which was announced in June.

The couple was together for more than a decade and have two sons: nine-year-old Milan and Sasha, seven.

They never married, and Shakira did not share her estimated $300 million fortune with Pique.

Colombian singer Shakira (R) poses for the media with her partner, FC Barcelona defender Gerard Pique (L), during the presentation of her new album 'Shakira' in Barcelona, Spain, on March 20, 2014.

He retired in November after a glory-laden 18-year football career, earning enough to invest in several multi-million euro business projects.

Shakira had wanted to resettle with her two children in Miami but has been ordered to stand trial in Spain for tax fraud.

Prosecutors have requested an eight-year sentence and fine of 24 million euros ($26 million) for evading 14.5 million euros worth of taxes between 2012 and 2014.

Pique was himself convicted of tax fraud in 2016 and later ordered to pay the tax office 2.1 million euros.

"You left me ... with the press at the door and a debt to the treasury, you thought you hurt me and you made me tougher, women don't cry any more, they bill," sang Shakira, who denies all the allegations against her.

