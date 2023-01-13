Miley Cyrus kicks off 2023 with new single ‘Flowers’

Miley Cyrus releases new single “Flowers." Handout

Multi-platinum selling recording artist Miley Cyrus kicked off 2023 with a bang as she released her new single “Flowers.”

“Flowers” dropped on digital platforms Friday (Manila time) and has garnered over 2 million views already on YouTube in just seven hours.

The song is the first single from Cyrus' eighth studio album “Endless Summer Vacation,” which will be released globally on March 10.

The track finds Cyrus singing about self-love and courage, leading fans to “declare” that 2023 might be the singer’s year.

The music video also showcased Cyrus’ creativity as she collaborated with director Jacob Bixenman and Stephen Galloway on the fashion-forward clip.

The daughter of country singer Billy Ray Cyrus, Miley started her career with the series "Hannah Montana" on Disney Channel.

Since then she has released seven albums including "Meet Miley Cyrus" (2007), "Breakout" (2008), and "Can't Be Tamed" (2010) with the same Hannah Montana vibe.

She rebranded with an all-out party vibe in "Bangerz" (2013), followed by "Miley Cyrus & Her Dead Petz" (2015), "Younger Now" (2017), and "Plastic Hearts" (2020).

Some of her awards include four World Music Awards, two Billboard Music Awards, three MTV Video Music Awards, 19 Teen Choice Awards, a People's Choice Award, and a GLAAD Media Award.

