LOOK: Vina Morales, Shaina Magdayao bond in Indonesia

Celebrity sisters Vina Morales and Shaina Magdayao are spending some quality time together in Bali, Indonesia.

Morales shared photos and clips of her and Magdayao enjoying their trip abroad. Their sister, Sheila, also joined the trip.







Aside from their monkey forest experience, the Magdayao ladies also enjoyed the fire dance show in Ubud.

Last year, Morales made headlines after she opened up about her new romance, while Magdayao is gearing for her first international series and has recently returned to ABS-CBN's variety show "ASAP" after eight years.

