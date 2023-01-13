Home > Entertainment LOOK: Vina Morales, Shaina Magdayao bond in Indonesia ABS-CBN News Posted at Jan 13 2023 12:07 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Celebrity sisters Vina Morales and Shaina Magdayao are spending some quality time together in Bali, Indonesia. Morales shared photos and clips of her and Magdayao enjoying their trip abroad. Their sister, Sheila, also joined the trip. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vina Morales (@vina_morales) Aside from their monkey forest experience, the Magdayao ladies also enjoyed the fire dance show in Ubud. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vina Morales (@vina_morales) View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vina Morales (@vina_morales) Last year, Morales made headlines after she opened up about her new romance, while Magdayao is gearing for her first international series and has recently returned to ABS-CBN's variety show "ASAP" after eight years. Shaina Magdayao ready to 'rise, fly' in 2023 WATCH: 'Inspired' Vina Morales opens up about new romance Related videos: Watch more News on iWantTFC Watch more News on iWantTFC Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber showbiz news, celebrity travel Read More: Vina Morales Shaina Magdayao Indonesia Bali travel /life/01/13/23/top-woman-conductor-says-blanchetts-tar-is-misogynistic/entertainment/01/13/23/dolly-de-leons-next-hollywood-project-starts-filming-in-march/news/01/13/23/lto-12-private-emission-testing-centers-suspended/life/01/13/23/slater-young-shares-birthday-message-for-wife-kryz-uy/sports/01/13/23/i-dont-care-about-stats-karltzy-embraces-team-player-role