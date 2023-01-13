Dolly de Leon's next Hollywood project starts filming in March

Proving that her Golden Globe nomination is just the beginning of a budding career, Dolly de Leon is excited to embark on what's next: a project with Hollywood actor Jason Schwartzman that begins filming this March.

"Babalik ako dito [US] pero just to work, maikli lang. And then babalik din sa Pilipinas para mag-work rin. Kasi ayoko rin namang iwan ang Pilipinas. I still love the work there because marami tayong filmmakers and screenwriters na mahuhusay and I want to work with them, especially yung mga hindi ko pa nakaka-work. I want to work with them," de Leon said.

(I will return here [in the US] but just to work for a while. And then I will return to the Philippines to also work because I don't want to leave the country. I still love the work there because we have many good filmmakers and screenwriters and I want to work with them especially those whom I haven't gotten to.)

At the Globes, the actress wore a custom-made faux-leather gown with a built-in corset by AZ Factory's Filipino design and image director Norman René De Vera. The award show is also considered as one of the most anticipated fashion events of the year.

At the ceremony, de Leon couldn't help but marvel that she was in the same room with Hollywood superstar-winners and nominees like Brad Pitt, Rihanna, Selena Gomez, and Steven Spielberg. She described her experience as 'surreal'.

De Leon brought her US-based older brother Ricky to the show. Her children were unable to join her because the processing of their travel papers took a long time.

Although she didn't win the Globes on her first attempt, de Leon said that made every moment count and even danced at the after-party.

The day after the Globes, she was honored by Filipino creatives in Hollywood at the mansion of Emmy-winning Filipina producer Lisa Manibog Lew.

De Leon is staying in the US to attend more Hollywood events and accept the LA Film Critics Best Supporting Actress award this weekend before going back to the Philippines next week.

RELATED VIDEO: