Photo from Wavy Baby Music Festival's Facebook page

Just hours before the start of the Wavy Baby Music Festival in Cebu, Careless Music head James Reid announced three announcements for the two-day show.

On Facebook, Reid announced that the Day 1 tickets for the music festival will be free already, and that those who have yet to secure a pass can have the chance to enter on a first come, first serve basis.

Reid and the organizers of the show, which coincided with the Sinulog Festival, also reminded fans attending the event that the gates will be opened by 7 p.m.

“Because of the rain and all the mud, we are covering all the mud to make sure it is safe for everyone to party on. Don't worry it's going to be great and fun. Just bring your boots, your raincoat,” he said. “We need to open the gates at 7 p.m.”

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Meanwhile, attendees who already have two-day passes will be getting P2,000 worth of free drinks at the Johnnie Walker booth in the venue.

Those who purchased a one-day pass before can use it tomorrow, January 14, for a full-day festival.

Careless Music listed a total of 23 local and foreign acts joining Wavy Baby at the North Reclamation Area in Mandaue City, Cebu.

Set to take the stage at Wavy Baby are Pink Sweat$, The Rose, Destiny Rogers, Bag Raiders, DJ Yultron, December Avenue, Urbandub, Reid, and Franco.

The lineup also includes A-Team, Issa, SOS, August Wahh, Lesha, Jolianne, Massiah, The Sundown, Mandaue Nights, Sepiatimes, Three Legged Men, and Wonggoys.

Wavy Baby is billed as a music festival that celebrates the “epic return of Sinulog,” with “the waviest lineup Cebu has ever seen.”

RELATED VIDEOS

Watch more News on iWantTFC