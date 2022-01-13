Alexa Ilacad and Eian Rances had a tumultuous relationship during their two-month stay inside the ‘Pinoy Big Brother’ house. Instagram: @alexailacad

MANILA — Alexa Ilacad and Eian Rances are “testing the waters” now that they have both exited “Pinoy Big Brother” (PBB), which saw their tumultuous relationship unfold over two months.

In separate interviews, the singer-actress and the Kumu streamer had similar sentiments on their current ties, agreeing that they are getting to know each other anew.

Ilacad, 21, and Rances, 28, had admitted being attracted to each other during their stay inside the “PBB” house. The latter, however, at one point expressed doubt as to the genuine intentions of Ilacad, resulting in a conflict which they eventually resolved before Rances departed the house on December 19.

Ilacad, who was evicted a week later on December 26, eventually got to review episodes of “PBB” where Rances talked about the same concern to other housemates, including Brenda Mage.

“When I watched the things that were said about me, it kind of broke my heart din talaga. It was sad,” Ilacad told ABS-CBN News on Tuesday. “I didn’t know all along na sometimes pala they would talk about me. But I’m a really forgiving person. I’m going to forgive, but it doesn’t mean I’m going to forget. This time, I’ll just be more careful and more mindful with the way people treat me.”

“Regarding Eian, I’m just really going to make sure to guard my heart even more. Kasi doon sa loob ng bahay, I was super all-out. I’ve learned my lesson na rin naman,” she said. (See the 13:15 mark of the video below.)

Inside the house, Ilacad and Rances were seen to be physically affectionate, notably in an episode where they slow-danced. Ilacad was also shown initiating most of her conversations with Rances.

“I’m not saying that I have trust issues with him,” Ilacad said. “I’ve said I’ve forgiven everyone, which is true, which is sincere. But iyon nga, I just need, for my own sake, to take extra caution with my feelings.”

“Sabi ko kay Eian, paglabas, which is what we’re doing now, siguro kailangan muna talaga kilatisin ‘yung isang tao, or mas kausapin pa with no filter talaga. Just to check the intentions if it’s pure and all. He’s trying to prove himself naman, which I do appreciate talaga,” the actress explained.

Ilacad, in her interview with ABS-CBN News, also recalled that Rances had sent her a “long text message” when she exited “PBB.”

“We’ve had that conversation, and we’re still having that conversation. He can’t really blame me for trying to just guard my heart. Kasi nga rollercoaster ‘yung nangyari inside. We want things to go smoothly naman dito sa labas.

“For that to happen, it takes solid communication and understanding, and just to check if the person is okay para sa ‘yo or if you’re even compatible or you’re better off as friends. We’re still in the process of testing the waters,” she said.

In his separate interview on Thursday, Rances confirmed that he had messaged Ilacad, and further, that they are indeed “testing the waters.” He also replied in the affirmative when asked whether he is, in Ilacad’s words, “trying to prove himself.”

Asked how he would describe their relationship at this point, Rances answered: “Okay kami, we’re good. Good friends kami ni Lex. Wala akong masabi. Iyon naman talaga dapat. After ng mga nangyari sa loob. Ang sarap na okay kami now, dito sa labas. May communication din naman. Iyon muna. For me, little things, sobrang na-aappreciate ko na.”

Since returning the “outside world,” Rances and Ilacad have had the chance to personally meet. Notably, they visited together the MOA Globe in Pasay City, to witness a tribute projected on the iconic landmark from their pairing’s fanbase now known as “AlEian” (pronounced as “alien”).

They also got to gather with the rest of the celebrity housemates at the start of the year, when they taped for an episode of “ASAP Natin ‘To.” Rances recalled the reunion as an opportunity for housemates who had unresolved conflicts to reconcile.

“Masarap sa pakiramdam na okay na lahat. Lahat, nakapagpatawaran na. Kami, iyon lang din ang hinihiling namin, nilalambing namin sa mga tao — kami, okay na, sana lahat din maging okay na,” he told ABS-CBN News.

Rances and Ilacad even posed for a “love triangle” snap with Brenda Mage, who, inside the house, admitted jealousy over their deepening friendship.

Ilacad, whom Brenda Mage once described as “walang silbi” or good-for-nothing, also pretended to strangle the comedian in good humor for a photo.

“Mahirap for us na makapagsimula kung ‘yung mga taong nakapaligid sa amin, hindi pa rin nakakapagpatawad,” Rances said. “Kung tatamabayan natin, kung masa-stuck tayo sa mga nangyari sa loob, paano tayo malayang makakapagsimula?”

“Ito na lang din ‘yung lambing namin, lambing ko, para masaya tayong maka move forward lahat. Kasi bagong journey ‘to for all of us. Tapos na ‘yung sa loob. Itong sinisimulan namin sa labas is a whole different journey. Sana samahin nila kaming lahat na simulan ‘tong journey na ‘to,” he said.