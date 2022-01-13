WATCH: Adele drops music video of 'Oh My God'

Adele has finally dropped the music video of “Oh My God,” a song off her latest album “30.”

The black and white clip opens with a spotlight on a chair with an apple placed on top of it before Adele emerges and begins singing the tune.

Throughout the music video, Adele is surrounded by chairs and female dancers while she recurrently appears in mirror images and various glamorous outfits.

On Instagram, the British singer gushed about working on this project with Sam Brown again, who also helmed her “Rolling in the Deep” video.

“To collaborate together again a decade later was nostalgic to say the least,” she said.

“We filmed this one on the day 'Easy On Me' dropped, there were a million things going on all at once. But the attention to detail from the crew was borderline hilarious -- thank you so much for your patience and pulling it all together it was a lot of fun,” she continued.

“Although right at the end a huge python was on set so I skidaddled my arse straight out of there! Big thank you to Harris Reed, Louis Vuitton and The Queens Haus -- Vivienne Westwood for the most stunning clothes for me to sing my ‘I’m a hot mess’ song in,” she added.

Adele released “30,” her fourth album and a first in five years, last November 19. It debuted at No. 1 in 30 nations and became the top selling album of 2021 in the United States, Billboard reported.