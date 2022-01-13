MANILA -- Shaina Magdayao is currently in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19, the actress announced in a post on Instagram Wednesday.

Magdayao said she started feeling symptoms a day after she got her vaccine booster.

"Tested positive last January 9 on antigen. Symptoms started to show a day after my booster shot (January 7) so we thought my fever was just due to my shot. But I just kept on feeling worse, day by day. Result of my RT PCR(taken last Jan. 9 came out last night. As expected, positive.," she said.

Among the symptoms the actress experienced were fever, sore throat, cough with phlegm and rashes.

"Third day of isolation today.. Most of the people I know are positive/recovering," she added.

Despite this, Magdayao said she is grateful that her family is healthy and safe.

"Thank God my family is safe and healthy. #Grateful for friends and family who have been checking on me every single positive day. Praying for everyone’s safety… May Your HEALING cover our minds and bodies. Fill our hearts and minds with your #peace. Heal and strengthen us, O Lord. Amen," Magdayao concluded.

