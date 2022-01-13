Ritz Azul catches COVID-19 days before birthday

Ritz Azul lamented that none of her birthday plans pushed through after she and her husband Allan Guy caught COVID-19 just days ahead of her special day.

“Ang plan talaga namin ngayong 28th birthday ko ay pupunta kami sa farm with my family for 2 nights. Sobrang excited ako kasi makakasama ko ang family ko and first time namin ni Allan na mag-celebrate ng birthday ko as husband and wife,” she wrote on Instagram.

“But… di natuloy ang plano dahil nag-positive kami ni Allan sa COVID. Sobrang lungkot ko, iyak ako nang iyak habang papalapit ang birthday ko dahil naiisip ko di matutuloy 'yung na-promise ko kay Rizpah na pupunta kami sa farm, pero everyday akong chinicheer up ni @allan_guwi, pinapatawa nya ako kahit na sya rin malungkot din daw sa nangyari,” she added.

Fortunately, on the eve of her birthday, both Azul and Guy finally got back their negative result, which the actress considers the perfect birthday gift.

Moreover, her husband had prepared a little surprise for her at home.

“12:00MN - birthday salubong. Di ako nage-expect ng kung anoman (obvious naman sa suot ko. HAHAHA pasensya na) pero may hinanda palang mini celebration si Allan, may bonus pa na regalo.”

Azul also thanked everyone who wished her a happy birthday, saying the greetings made her happy even though none of her initial plans happened.

“Di man nangyari ang mga plano namin, nagpapasalamat pa rin ako sa Diyos sa buhay na ito at sa mga taong nakapaligid sa akin. I have everything in life ‘coz I have all the love I need. Wala na akong mahihiling pa kundi sana ingatan at patnubayan nawa tayong palagi ng Diyos.”

To end her post, Azul reminded her followers to stay healthy amid the pandemic.

“Please keep safe and healthy. Kung may symptoms kayo, isolate na agad kung maaari. Mas maganda na maging maingat. Palakasin ang katawan. God bless.”