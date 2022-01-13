Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are engaged

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are now engaged after being together for over a year.

Kelly popped the question on January 11 and the couple announced the good news in their respective Instagram pages on Thursday (Manila time).

“In July of 2020 we sat under this banyan tree. We asked for magic We were oblivious to the pain we would face together in such a short, frenetic period of time. Unaware of the work and sacrifices the relationship would require from us but intoxicated off of the love. And the karma,” Fox wrote.

“Somehow a year and a half later, having walked through hell together, and having laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him. And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes,” she added.

Kelly, for his part, shared a clip of Fox’s emerald and diamond engagement ring, and wrote: “Yes, in this life and every life. Beneath the same branches we fell in love under, i brought her back to ask her to marry me.”

“I know tradition is one ring, but I designed it with Stephen Webster to be two: the emerald (her birth stone) and the diamond (my birth stone) set on two magnetic bands of thorns that draw together as two halves of the same soul forming the obscure heart that is our love,” Kelly continued.

Fox and Kelly fell in love after they met in the movie “Midnight in Switchgrass.”

Before becoming a couple, Fox was previously married to Brian Austin Green with whom she has three sons. Kelly, on the other hand, also has a daughter from a previous relationship.