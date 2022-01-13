Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet have broken up after nearly five years of being married.

The “Aquaman” actor announced their separation by sharing their joint statement on Instagram.

"We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times… A revolution is unfolding ~and our family is of no exception… feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring And so~ We share our family news~ That we are parting ways in marriage," Momoa and Bonet said.

The two said they are sharing this not because they think it is newsworthy but so they could go about their lives with dignity and honesty.

Despite calling it quits, the pair said "the love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived. We free each other ~to be who we are learning to become…"

"Our devotion unwavering to this sacred life & our Children. Teaching our Children What’s possible ~ Living the Prayer May Love Prevail. J & L," they ended their statement.

Momoa and Bonet have been together for over a decade. They tied the knot in October 2017. Together, they share two children.