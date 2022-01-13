MANILA -- Singer-actor Inigo Pascual took to social media to greet his father, actor Piolo Pascual, a happy birthday.

The older Pascual turned 45 on January 12.

In his Instagram post on Thursday morning, Inigo posted snaps which shows his bonding moments with his dad.

"I chose these photos that show how you are as a father, that people don’t usually get to see. Thanks for being so fun and caring. Thanks for all the lessons and for always pushing me to be the best version of myself. Love you!" Inigo wrote.

Inigo is part of the upcoming American series "Monarch," which is set to air on January 30 on Fox.

Aside from Inigo, Piolo's newest leading lady Lovi Poe also took to social media to greet the actor on his special day.

On Instagram, Poe, uploaded a clip which shows her moment with Piolo, who plays the lead character Jacob in the Filipino adaptation of the hit South Korean series "Flower of Evil."

