MANILA — TV hosts Drew Arellano and Iya Villania’s 3-year-old son, Leon, has been infected with COVID-19.

Villania shared the latest development in her family’s ordeal with the virus through Instagram on Wednesday.

Leon is her second of three children with Arellano. Villania is currently pregnant.

“I knew chances were slim but after almost a week, our little kuya (as well as our ate that takes care of Alana) has joined me on the dark side. Leon woke up with a fever and also [vomited] this morning. Geez… this Covid is so tricky ah!” she wrote.

Villania and Arellano have been isolated from their 3 children after Villania tested positive for COVID-19.

She explained that given new infections in the family, the quarantine period of those who had been infected earlier are prolonged, as they share the same sealed-off area of the house.

“It’s not as simple as positives with positives and negatives with negatives,” she said. “The moment someone tests positive and is put in a room with other positives, the most recent positive’s day 1 becomes everyone else’s day 1 (did u get that?) so before having Leon join the dark side and bringing us all back to day 1, Drew and I had to decide for him to join the ‘clean’ side since he was already on day 7 (although I brought him back to day 4).”

Leon has since “tested negative in 2 antigen tests showing that he was no longer infectious,” according to Villania.

“So now he’ll continue his quarantine on the ‘clean’ side with a mask on to help take care of Alana [whose] mother and yaya are both now in isolation,” she said, referring to her 1-year-old daughter.

“Still hoping for the best for Alana, Primo and our 2 other ates who are keeping the home from falling apart while I’m isolated,” she said.

Villania reflected on the “tricky” situation of both sides of the quarantine household not being able to take care of each other.

“It’s almost like it’s better if everyone just gets sick nalang so that you can all start and end together, but then you also don’t want to risk it and still hold onto that hope that others are spared coz you don’t know how bad it might actually hit them,” she said.

“If anything, given the situation, I still thank God that He allowed for Drew and I to get thru this first so that we could already be on the road to recovery to care for the little ones we love when it’s their turn.”