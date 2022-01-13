Arci Muñoz prays for healing to mark birthday

Actress Arci Muñoz penned a letter to God to mark her birthday as she turned 33 on January 12.

On Instagram, the actress posted snaps, which shows her as a Disney princess and as a Philippine Air Force reservist.

"My wish is the same as always: Dear God, you know what’s truly in my heart. today, I pray that you heal your land from this deadly virus, that You give us the strength to forge ahead in life and fulfill the destiny that You have placed in front of us," Muñoz, who is currently traveling abroad, wrote.

"God, from the bottom of my heart, I say thank you for blessing me with another beautiful year. I’m grateful for this priceless gift that You have freely bestowed upon me.

"I pray that for as long as I live I will continue to do things that please you. Thank you so much, Father. God, all I ask from you on my birthday is that you give me the ability and strength to love and serve you faithfully, come what may. Cos my heart is full and content. Ako naman ang mag-SANA ALL."

"Lord, sana all happy and content. Sana all may peace of mind and soul... sana all may heart that is fulfilled. Sweet Jesus, it’s my prayer that Your immeasurable love will shine in my life and guide my path for as long as I live on this earth," Muñoz concluded.

Munoz became a sergeant of the Philippine Air Force Reserve Command in October 2020, after finishing her basic citizen military training along with her “Pamilya Ko” leading man and good friend, JM de Guzman.

