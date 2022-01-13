Actress Anne Curtis turned to social media to share her short but sweet birthday message for her husband, Erwan Heussaff.

The actress-host made her followers feel the love as she uploaded photos of her with Heussaff and their baby girl, Dahlia.

"Home is wherever we’re with you. Belated happy birthday @erwan. We love you to the and back," Curtis, who is currently abroad with Heussaff and their daughter, wrote on Instagram.

Curtis married Heussaff in New Zealand in November 2017 after being in a relationship for six years.

In March 2020, the couple welcomed their baby girl Dahlia in Melbourne, Australia, where the half-Filipino actress spent her childhood before joining showbiz in the Philippines.

They only returned to Manila a year after due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Curtis previously said she only intends to return to showbiz full-time once Dahlia is older.