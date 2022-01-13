

Cosplay celebrity Alodia Gosiengfiao released a photo on Thursday that drew cheers from netizens not just because of her stunning look but also for her playful caption.

Gosiengfiao uploaded a photo of her in a sleek golden gown, inspired by League of Legends’ character Leona, for the Arcane red-carpet event in California.

However, fans could not help but react to her caption stating: “Hi. Ako nga pala yung sinayang mo.”

Netizens trooped to the comment section to quickly tag Gosiengfiao’s ex-boyfriend Wil Dasovich.

Gosiengfiao’s sister, Ashley, also left a comment that fueled fans to react, saying: “Tag ko na ba?”

Surprisingly, Dasovich replied to Ashley based on a screenshot captured by Star Cinema: “Wag na nagboblow up na fone ko alam ko na! Nakupo.” The comment has been deleted, as of writing.

In November, Gosiengfiao broke her silence and confirmed that she has ended her relationship with Dasovich.

Gosiengfiao and Dasovich first confirmed their relationship back in 2018.

