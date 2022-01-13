Watch more on iWantTFC

Eian Rances is admittedly prioritizing his peace of mind now that he has returned to the “outside world” after a two-month stay inside “Pinoy Big Brother (PBB).”

Working towards that goal has meant making peace, too, with housemates he had been at odds with at one point during the reality show, including Alexa Ilacad and Brenda Mage.

Speaking with ABS-CBN News, the 28-year-old model and Kumu streamer recalled he expected both support and criticism when he exited the house on December 19, following conflicts he was involved in.

In the case of his tumultuous relationship with Ilacad, Rances had voiced out his doubts as to the actress’ genuine intentions, resulting in their rift. Brenda Mage, meanwhile, was initially one of Rances’ closest friends inside the house, until he started to gravitate towards Ilacad. The comedian would later admit being jealous of their friendship.

The three have since managed to clear the air, thanks to their joint guesting as performers on “ASAP Natin ‘To” at the start of the year, Rances shared.

Rances circled back to “peace,” when asked what he hopes to achieve as a showbiz newcomer. “Pag meron niyan, everything will follow, everything will flow,” he explained.

Referring to criticisms he had to face after exiting “PBB,” Rances said, “Kapag tinambayan natin, kapag na-stuck tayo, walang mangyayari.”

“Kaya ako ganito, kasi iniisip ko ‘yung mga kumapit at hindi bumitaw na supporters. Ayoko sayangin. Gusto ko ipakita sa kanila na whatever happens, kaya ko rin. Nandinto na kami lahat, e. So, laban.”