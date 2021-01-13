‘Smart and well-mannered kid’: Derek Ramsay welcomes Bimby to family dinner

MANILA — Kris Aquino and Derek Ramsay’s long-standing friendship appears to have made their respective families close, too, going by the actress’ Instagram update on Wednesday showing her son with the actor.

The snap is a selfie taken by Ramsay with Bimby beside him at the dinner table. In its caption, Aquino explained that she and her son were “supposed to have dinner with the Ramsay family last weekend,” but she was unable to go due to an episode of her autoimmune condition.

“As much as I wanted to and tried to, I just couldn’t make myself get out of bed,” Aquino said.

Addressing and tagging Ramsay’s Instagram account, Aquino wrote, “Thanks for making Bimb feel so welcomed, and I really appreciate our [six] years of friendship.”

“Hearing from him how tight knit your family is and for him to say, the two of us would definitely have been out talked (yes, sinabi niya mas madaldal and opinionated kayo) made me regret missing that experience.”

Derek Ramsay poses with Kris Aquino and her two sons in June 2014. Instagram: @krisaquino

Responding to Aquino, Ramsay praised to the 13-year-old Bimby as “a smart and well-mannered kid.”

Aquino, 49, and Ramsay, 44, are known to have been friends since 2014, and were even romantically linked at the time. They would eventually clarify being “best friends,” with no romantic ties.

As early as then, Ramsay already had some level of bonding with Bimby as well as Aquino’s other son Josh, as they were once spotted having a movie night all together.

