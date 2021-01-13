P-pop debut: Official group name of Star Hunt Academy rookies revealed

BGYO is comprised of (from left) Akira, Gelo, Mikki (seated), Nate, and JL. ABS-CBN

MANILA — After nearly two years of training and fresh off their graduation, the boy rookies of Star Hunt Academy (SHA) are all set for their debut as a P-pop group.

Ahead of the big event on January 29, SHA on Wednesday revealed the five-member group’s name, along with its official logo.

Formerly called SHA Boys, Gelo, Akira, JL, Mikki, and Nate are now known as BGYO.

SHA has yet to detail the meaning of the group name, but it appears inspired by the Filipino translation of storm, notably with the “O” resembling the symbol for a typhoon.

More details about the group name, as well as planned releases from BGYO, are expected to be announced on their launch day.

With just over two weeks before their debut, the five boys have made noticeable changes in their social media presence. They are all using the BGYO logo as their profile pictures, and have included “ofcbgyo” in their usernames across platforms.

BGYO also now has fresh accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube. Its channel on the video-sharing platform so far includes playlists of the boys’ past performances and vlogs as SHA Boys.

The members of BGYO graduated from trainees to rookies in December, after a year and a half of training mostly spent inside the academy, including the duration of the pandemic lockdown.

That same month, they signed as the newest talents of Star Magic, along with eight members of their sister group BINI, also former trainees of SHA for two years.

BINI is scheduled to debut in February.

Prior to their launch, BGYO and BINI have had on-the-job training of sorts, with respective performances on ABS-CBN programs, including “ASAP Natin ‘To,” “It’s Showtime,” and most recently, the network’s “Ikaw ang Liawanag at Ligaya” Christmas special.

Unlike BINI, which has a pre-debut single, “Da Coconut Nut,” the boys have yet to release an original track. But it shouldn’t be too long a wait now for that to change, as fans start counting down to Gelo, Akira, JL, Mikki, and Nate’s first outing as BGYO.

