‘Nagpapalitan ng jowa’? Ruffa responds to comment after viral photos of Ellen, Derek

Ruffa Gutierrez agrees with the observation of one of her followers that celebrities tend to ‘exchange partners,’ after her posts showing Derek Ramsay and Ellen Adarna together went viral this week. Instagram: @iloveruffag/ FILE, ABS-CBN.com

MANILA — “Sila-sila na lang din nagpapalitan ng jowa.”

This was one of the comments left on Ruffa Gutierrez’s Instagram post on Tuesday, about the “fun dinner” which sparked talk of a possible romance between Derek Ramsay and Ellen Adarna.

For Gutierrez, the follower’s observation of “exchanging partners” is valid, as she replied matter-of-factly: “It’s a small world after all.”

Another comment was more direct in mentioning Gutierrez’s former partner, teasing, “Si JL ang mahal ni Ruffa, joke.”

“Ang luma!” Gutierrez replied, with laughing emojis.

JL is John Lloyd Cruz, Gutierrez’s former boyfriend of one year until 2010. Cruz was also Adarna’s ex of two years until 2019.

Cruz and Ramsay, who were onscreen rivals in “One More Chance,” also have a common ex-girlfriend in actress Angelica Panganiban.

Panganiban was with Ramsay for six years until 2012, and was with Cruz for nearly four years until 2016.

