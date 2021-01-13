Kristine Hermosa, Oyo Sotto celebrate one decade of marriage

MANILA – Kristine Hermosa once again reminded her husband Oyo Sotto just how much she loves him a decade after they decided to get married.

In a heartfelt post on Instagram, Hermosa expressed how privileged she is to be celebrating Sotto’s life on earth and their milestones as a couple at the same time.

Sotto turned a year older on Tuesday, which was also the same date they tied the knot 10 years ago.

“10th Birthsary. Kahit anong anggulo, hindi maitatago ang kagwapuhan mo. Gaya ng kahit anong hamon ng buhay, hindi maitatago ang kabutihan ng puso mo,” she said.

“The imperfect you & me, and our God who never cease to perfect us is what makes this marriage more exciting,” she added.

Hermosa said she wants to honor Sotto “for the man that you are in the Lord.”

“God knew you were the exact person I needed in this fallen world. Thank God I did not miss. I love you my Vittorio! Cheers to having you and a lifetime together! Happy 10th Birthsary,” she said.

Sotto, for his part, also thanked the Lord for all His provisions for their family.

“Dekada. Maraming maraming salamat Panginoon! You have been faithful to us from the very beginning. Thank you for everything that you’ve done in my life,” he said.

Sotto then greeted Hermosa a happy anniversary before declaring his love for his wife.

“Happy 10th anniversary @khsotto! Ang bilis ng sampung taon. Maraming pagsubok, maraming lungkot pero hindi mapapantayan ang saya at pagmamahal na binigay satin ng Panginoon. I love you Kristine,” he said.

Sotto, the son of veteran comedian Vic Sotto, married Hermosa in January 2011 after being a couple for more than one year. They first met in 2004 when they starred in the first "Enteng Kabisote" movie.

Last December, Hermosa announced that she and Sotto are expecting another child.

Hermosa gave birth to her first child with Sotto, Ondrea Bliss, in 2011.

The two then adopted a son named Kristian Daniel. In 2014, they welcomed their second biological child, Kaleb Hanns.

In 2016, Hermosa and Sotto welcomed their fourth child, Vin.

