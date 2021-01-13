Gladys Reyes praying for father's total recovery after heart attack

MANILA – Gladys Reyes is praying for the total recovery of his father who suffered a heart attack.

In her Instagram page, the actress said her sister rushed their father to the hospital on Monday when he complained of severe chest pains.

“Thanks to our dear God, my father was able to recover, as if nothing happened. But the doctors confirmed, he had an attack,” she said.

As of Tuesday, Reyes said her father is still confined at the hospital for some tests and because he had another chest pain at 2 a.m. on that day.

“I am a certified Papa's girl and what saddens me is that we are not allowed to visit him, according to the hospital rules, due to pandemic. Kept telling him, his grandchildren need him to help us guide them. To spend more bonding moments with him,” she said.

While praying for her father’s immediate recovery, Reyes said she is grateful to her husband, sister and cousins who have all been with her during this challenging time.

Her friends from the entertainment industry flooded her post with wishes for her father.

“Rest well and recover soon tito,” said Judy Ann Santos.

“Praying for Daddy’s complete recovery in Jesus’ name,” added Angelu de Leon.

“My prayers continue for your Papa to be perfectly healed in Jesus name,” wrote Carmi Martin.

As of writing, Reyes has yet to post another update about the condition of his father.

