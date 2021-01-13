Elisse Joson, Isabelle Daza, Beauty Gonzalez finish shooting upcoming movie 'Izla'

MANILA – Elisse Joson, Isabelle Daza and Beauty Gonzalez are finally done shooting their upcoming movie “Izla."

The film also stars Paolo Contis and Archie Alemania, Analyn Barro and former SexBomb dancers Sunshine Garcia and Aiko Climaco.

This was confirmed by Mavx Productions in an Instagram post on Monday.

"Coming soon," the caption read.

In her Instagram page, Garcia also shared details about the new movie under the direction of Barry Gonzalez, best known for his comedy hits "Fantastica" and "The Mall, the Merrier," both starring Vice Ganda.

"Seryoso ang movie na ito ha. Abangan nyo na lang. Super gaan katrabaho ng mga artista dito, walang pressure. Happy set lang lagi at more foooods!" Garcia wrote.

Below are the teasers of "Izla" uploaded online by Mavx Productions, the production company behind the movies "Finding Agnes" and "Through Night and Day."

