Derek Ramsay speaks up after being linked to Ellen Adarna

MANILA – Derek Ramsay has finally broken his silence after snaps of him and actress Ellen Adarna from a private group dinner circulated on social media on Tuesday.

In a text message to PEP, Ramsay seemed exasperated by endless rumors linking him to other people.

“Lahat na lang, may issue sa akin. Akala ko ba, ayoko na sa babae and I’m gay?” he said.

The actor then told the entertainment site that he hosted a dinner on Monday after he crossed paths with John Estrada last week.

Supposedly, Estrada was with Adarna and the production staff of their upcoming show when Ramsay invited them to come over to his house for dinner.

According to Ramsay, he never thought people would think there’s a brewing romance between him and Adarna simply because of the photos and videos that made the rounds online.

“Hindi ko na naisip 'yun, kasi alam mo naman ako, hindi naman ako nag-iisip ng ganyan, eh,” he said.

Referring to rumors linking him to other girls, Ramsay said: “Grabe na. Nakakahiya kay Pops (Fernandez) na friend ng mom ko. Pati si Bea (Alonzo), binuntis ko raw. Ngayon naman, lalaki? Hindi ko na alam kung saan nanggagaling lahat ito. Napakatahimik kong tao.”

At the end of the day, Ramsay stressed that they were all just “having fun” during that dinner.

Aside from Ramsay, Adarna and Estrada, also at the dinner party was Ruffa Gutierrez, who was actually the one who first shared the photos and videos on social media.

Gutierrez’s updates romantically teasing the two is the first indication, at least publicly, of a friendship between Adarna and Ramsay.

Both are single, having come from respective controversial breakups. Adarna was most recently with actor John Lloyd Cruz, with whom she has a son, until late 2019; while Ramsay separated from his last girlfriend, actress Andrea Torres, in November 2020.

Incidentally, Cruz is a former boyfriend of Ramsay’s past girlfriend, Angelica Panganiban. Adarna and Cruz became a couple after the latter’s separation from Panganiban.

Gutierrez and Adarna also have a common ex-boyfriend in Cruz.

