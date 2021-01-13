Charo Santos shares birthday message for 'ultimate crush' Piolo Pascual

MANILA -- Former ABS-CBN president Charo Santos-Concio on Tuesday took to social media to greet her "ultimate crush," actor Piolo Pascual, a happy birthday.

On Instagram, Santos-Concio shared her message for the actor as she uploaded throwback photos of them taken during their New York trip to attend the International Emmy Awards back in 2015.

"Continue chasing your dreams and your passion, continue blessing others, continue to inspire and always be inspired," Santos-Concio wrote.

"It’s always nice to look back at our NYC trip. Hope you’re having a blast!"

Despite his departure from “ASAP Natin ‘To,” which he had been a part of for over two decades, Pascual assured Santos-Concio in an interview last November that he remains a “Kapamilya forever.”

He made the statement in "Dear Charo," Santos-Concio's Kumu talk show with Robert Labayen.

Pascual, 44, has been with ABS-CBN’s talent agency Star Magic for 24 years. Under the Kapamilya network, Pascual steadily rose as a sought-after leading man and is now regarded as a film and TV superstar, if not yet a showbiz icon.



Pascual as well as other Kapamilya stars’ appearance in other network were the indirect result of ABS-CBN’s broadcast shutdown after its franchise was denied by the Duterte administration in July. As ABS-CBN was forced to retrench thousands of its employees, some of them found work opportunities in other networks, including TV5, through a blocktime agreement with Brightlight Productions.

“Nakapaliit ng mundo natin. I guess, tatanda po tayong magkakasama… And I’ll always be grateful for the chance to know people like you, especially you, Tita,” Pascual told Santos-Concio.

Pascual also credited Santos-Concio’s “wisdom” as instrumental to his longevity in showbiz. Earlier in the interview, Pascual recalled that if it weren’t for her, he would have gone through with his plan of retiring from showbiz and settling in the US in 2014.

“If not for your sound advice, siguro I would have made some choices that I would regret. But you were there, you were always around, you always made yourself available for me whenever I needed it. It relaxed me, made me feel secure, knowing that I had a home, I had a place wherein I can grow and where I can be myself. So thanks for that.”

