Ara Mina is now engaged to businessman boyfriend

MANILA -- Actress Ara Mina is now engaged to her businessman boyfriend, Dave Almarinez.

The actress took to Instagram to give her followers a glimpse of the proposal, which happened on Tuesday, January 12, in Laguna.

“Today I have received the most perfect gift from God. A prayer I have always been sincerely trusting Him to bring into my life. Dave, thank you for being my answered prayer," Mina said.

"Thank you for not giving up on me. You are the reason why we have stronger days together. God led us to each other for a greater purpose. Let us both live it with faith and love. Yes, I will marry you!” added Mina, who said she was clueless of the surprise.

"I was totally clueless of what this day would bring. And your surprise made me felt more loved and cherished than I did yesterday. You are all awesome!" she said.

The "FPJ's Ang Probinsyano" actress also thanked all those who made the "magical milestone" in her life possible, as she used the hashtags #weddingproposal and #ISaidYes.

In an interview on "Magandang Buhay" on Tuesday, Mina opened up about her boyfriend.



"Actually kung tatanungin niyo ako, ako lang 'yung hinihintay niya kung talagang magko-commit ako kasi sa nakikita ko kapag sinabi kong ready ko, parang lalagay na ako sa tahimik," she said.

Mina has a daughter, Amanda Gabrielle, with former boyfriend Patrick Meneses.

According to the actress, Almarinez has already met her daughter.

"At peace kasi okay ang family ko. ... okay rin kami ng ex ko, father ng baby ko. Okay din naman ang business ko, okay din 'yung career, parang kontento na ako. Kaya thank You, Lord. Thank You talaga," Ara Mina said.

Almarinez is currently the president and CEO of Philippine International Trading Corporation or PITC.

