ABS-CBN TFC to screen three 2020 MMFF films

MANILA -- ABS-CBN TFC will screen three 2020 Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) entries: “Fan Girl,” “The Boy Foretold by the Stars,” and “Mang Kepweng: Ang Lihim ng Bandanang Itim.”

The films can be seen outside the Philippines via iWantTFC, KTX.ph, and TFC IPTV.



Due to COVID-19 pandemic, this year's MMFF was held differently compared to the previous years. Instead of people lining up at the cinemas, they were able to watch the official entries at the comfort of their homes through streaming.



ABS-CBN TFC extends this experience to the movie enthusiasts overseas by letting them enjoy “Fan Girl,” “The Boy Foretold by the Stars,” and “Mang Kepweng: Ang Lihim ng Bandanang Itim” wherever they may be in the world.

“Fan Girl”

In "Fan Girl," Charlie Dizon plays Jane, a high school fan obsessed with actor Paulo Avelino, who plays himself. Jane’s obsession with Paulo leads her to follow him home, where she finds herself in an unfamiliar place and meets the other side of her idol who she thought she knows inside and out.

Directed by award-winning director Antoinette Jadaone, the film bagged the most number of awards at the 2020 MMFF -- Best Picture, Best Actor for Avelino, Best Actress for Dizon, Best Director for Jadaone, Best Screenplay, Best Editing, Best Cinematography, and Best Sound.



“Fan Girl” can be seen outside the Philippines via KTX until February 7, 2021. For TFC IPTV, you may watch it until January 21, while for iWantTFC, the selling period is until January 19, and the viewing period is from January 21.



“The Boy Foretold by the Stars”

“The Boy Foretold by the Stars" follows the story of Dominic (Adrian Lindayag), a gay student who was told by a fortune teller that he is about to meet his soulmate and gave him three signs to know who that person could be.Keann Johnson is Luke, a student and varsity player who recently broke up with his girlfriend, who joins a retreat where he meets Adrian and stirs up unfamiliar emotions.



The film has won three 2020 MMFF awards -- Second Best Picture, Best Original Theme Song, and Gender Sensitivity Award.



“Mang Kepweng: Ang Lihim ng Bandanang Itim”

“Mang Kepweng: Ang Lihim ng Bandanag Itim” starring Vhong Navarro follows the story of Mang Kepweng, whose character changes after gaining popularity. His magical scarf likewise loses some of its powers. To make amends for his mistakes and to save the land of the fairies and humans, he must defeat the villain who stole a magical black scarf.



Catch “Mang Kepweng: Ang Lihim ng Bandanag Itim” and "The Boy Foretold by the Stars via KTX and TFC IPTV until February 7, while for iWantTFC, the selling period is until February 5, and the viewing period is until February 7.



You can watch “Fan Girl,” “The Boy Foretold by the Stars” and “Mang Kepweng: Ang Lihim ng Bandanag Itim,” for US$4.99 each movie. You may stream each movie for 48 hours upon purchase.



