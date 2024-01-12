MANILA -- A week before its finale, Andrea Brillantes and Kyle Echarri had their on-screen kiss on the primetime series 'Senior High."

In Thursday's episode, Obet (Echarri) kissed Sky (Brillantes) during their school's masquerade ball.

"Sky, pinapangako ko sa iyo, hinding-hindi kita iiwan," Obet said before kissing Sky.

Overwhelmed by her emotions, Sky cried as she admitted to Obet that she is no longer sure if she can be happy again until she finds the real killer of her twin sister Luna.

"Sorry, hindi ko na kasi alam kung kaya ko pang sumaya ulit hangga't di ko nalalaman 'yung totoong pumatay kay ate," Sky told Obet, who vowed that he will do his best to make her happy again and to find the real culprit.

"Gagawin ko 'yun dahil I love you, Sky. Mahal na mahal kita," Obet told Sky before they kissed again.

Now down to its last two weeks, "Senior High" will soon revealed the real culprit behind the death of Luna.

The last episode of "Senior High" will air on Friday, January 19.

