MANILA -- Ransom Collective's Leah Halili is set to release her latest single "Change" on all digital music platforms this Saturday, January 13.

The electronic-tinged pop song "serves as a love letter to the changes that one has to go through at some point in their adulthood, regardless of how drastic or trivial it is."

“The song touches on the brevity of life and the richness of experiences,” Halili shared in a statement.

“It emphasizes the belief in enduring truths despite pain, focusing on the positive and hope that surround us,” the Filipino singer-songwriter added.

"Change" was produced by Nick Lazaro.

“For this specific track, I wanted to achieve something really different compared to my previous singles: ambient, soft sounds with echoey vocals and a little bit of electric, dancey vibe. But at the center of it all is a pop tune that fits well with my personality. It’s still very me,” Halili added.

Halili is set to perform her new track “Change” later Friday at 5 p.m. at Jess and Pat’s in Quezon City. The music gig, which she produced on her own, serves as her debut performance as a solo artist, and will feature guest acts such as Leanne and Naara and her bandmates from The Ransom Collective, Lili and Muri.

Dubbed “Change: Launch Party,” the show will be hosted by TRC’s very own Jermaine Choa Peck.

Tickets are available at the door.