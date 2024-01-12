OPM veterans to join forces for concert 'OPM Stars'

MANILA -- OPM veterans will be joining forces for a one-night concert this coming February.

Billed as "OPM Stars" the musical event features popular OPM artists of '70s and '80s. It will be held on February 21 at The Theatre at Solaire.

Featured artists are Jun Polistico, Leah Navarro, Sampaguita, Anthony Castelo, Gino Padilla, Mon Espia of Labuyo, and Male Rigor and Monet Gaskell (formerly from VST and Company).

Also joining the show are OPM hitmen Richard Reynoso, Renz Verano, Rannie Raymundo and Chad Borja, with Wadab singer-songwriters Nonoy Tan and Rey Magtoto.

Tickets to “OPM Stars” are available via Ticket World outlets and Solaire Box Office.

