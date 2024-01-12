Home  >  Entertainment

LOOK: Pokwang shares glimpse of new home

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 12 2024 11:52 AM

MANILA -- Pokwang added another feather to her cap as she turned to social media to share a glimpse of her new house.

On Instagram, Pokwang uploaded a reel showing a quick look of her new home.

In the caption, the comedienne said that they will be moving soon.

"NEW HOUSE!!! Yehey lipat bahay na kami," Pokwang wrote.

In the comment section of her post, fans, netizens and her fellow celebrities congratulated Pokwang for her newest achievement.

Pokwang is one of the stars of 2023 Metro Manila Film Festival entry "Becky and Badette." 

