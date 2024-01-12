Kevin Hart praises Jo Koy: 'A phenomenal comedian'

Jo Koy speaks onstage at the 81st Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. Rich Polk, Golden Globes 2024 handout via Reuters

American comedian and actor Kevin Hart had nothing but praise for Filipino-American Jo Koy, calling him a "phenomenal comedian" with a large following who sells out arenas everywhere.

This, after Koy was savaged by critics for some of his jokes as host of the 81st edition of the Golden Globe Awards.

In an interview, Hart admitted the Golden Globe Awards hosting job means facing a "tough room where the expectation is one of consequence and everyone is on edge" about what the host will say about them.

"It's not one that's attached to immediate laughter," he said on "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen."

Hart said comedians such as Ricky Gervais, Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, who had memorable stints as Golden Globe hosts, succeeded because "they have an understanding of the industry and the personnel."

"They have relationships, they are embedded in that environment for quite sometime," Hart said.

The "Ride Along" and "Jumanji" star then encouraged Koy.

"Jo's fine. If I'm Jo, I don't let it get to me. Let it slide off your back. You're fine. You'll be fine. You're a talented and successful comic," he said.

He also noted that the publicity over Koy's monologue could be a good thing. "You know who Jo Koy is now," he said.

Several personalities have come to Jo Koy's defense after the Golden Globes including Whoopi Goldberg and Steve Martin.

In a Threads post, Martin said: "I tip my hat to anyone who steps out on stage to host a live awards show. It’s a very difficult job and not for the squeamish. I know because I’m still throwing up from the last time I did it in 2010."

"So, congratulations to Jo Koy, who took on the toughest gig in show business, hit, missed, was light on his feet, and now has twenty minutes of new material for his stand up!"