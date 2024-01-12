Fil-Canadian actor Ryan Lino stars in 'Family Law'

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Filipino-Canadian Ryan Lino pursued his dream of becoming an actor after finishing his studies at the Capilano University's Motion Arts Program.

He also obtained a bachelor's degree at the University of British Columbia.

Lino admitted that he has always been a theater kid since high school.

"I think theater was the one place where I felt the most confident and comfortable in," he said. "I was able to express myself in a very honest way. I've just loved acting since then."

In 2019, he decided found an agent who fully supported his goals.

This paved the way for Lino to get into mainstream show business.

He eventually got a recurring but significant role as Winston Verdad in the television show “Family Law.”

The show stars Victor Garber, known for his role as Jack Bristow in the TV series "Alias," and Jewel Staite of the popular sci-fi series "Firefly."

"It actually just said Asian actors and they hadn't specified what type of Asian character this was," Lino added. "But after I got cast, they changed the character to be authentically Filipino."

Asked about his character, he said: "Winston was the first role where I really felt I got to take ownership of the character and really be able to really show off what I can do as an actor."

Lino is all praises for his co-stars who warmly welcomed him in the show.

The actor said the cast bonded through potlucks and karaoke nights, and he even introduced them to Filipino cuisine.

Lino also feels blessed to have a family who has expressed all-out support for anything that he wants to pursue.

The "Family Law' actor said his parents and sibling are his number one fans.

Among his other acting credits are the Netflix series "Firefly Lane," "Turner & Hooch," and the upcoming Netflix live action series "Avatar: The Last Airbender."

Lino also played a Filipino role J. Lee Williams’ neo-noir coming of age crime drama about an underground Asian organization titled “Jook-sing."

His message for Filipino-Canadians who are pursuing their dream in showbiz: keep going.

"The main thing that I really just want to impart on people in the entertainment industry, especially Filipinos, is that resilience really is everything," Lino said. "Your time will come."

The third season of "Family Law" is set to air this year.