Yassi Pressman shares progress in fitness journey

MANILA -– Actress Yassi Pressman showed off the progress she’s making in her fitness journey.

Turning to Instagram, Pressman made a comparison of how she was in January 2022 and her current physical condition.

“It's been up and down, but that's okay. Be kind to your body, be kind to your mind. Never give up on YOU. When you fall, pick yourself up. Keep going,” she wrote in the caption.

As seen in the video, the actress has consistently been working out to achieve a leaner physique.

“Action film this year???” she teased.

Last year, Pressman ended her “fitness hibernation,” with the goal of having a "stronger" body once more.

Pressman also previously stressed the importance of working towards one's own goals as opposed to meeting a certain body standard.

She reminded her fans and followers that her fitness journey is based on her personal goals, and that anyone can be beautiful in any shape or size.

Prior to her "fitness hibernation," Pressman is known among her fans for her healthy and active lifestyle.

