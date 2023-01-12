MANILA – A Taguig court has denied Deniece Cornejo’s motion for reconsideration against a previous court order granting comedian-host Vhong Navarro’s bail plea.

In an order issued on Thursday, Judge Loralie Cruz Datahan of the Taguig Regional Trial Court, Branch 69, said there was no conformity from the public prosecutor when she filed her motion for reconsideration.

Citing the Rules of Court and a Supreme Court decision, the RTC stressed that it is required for criminal actions to be prosecuted under the direction and control of a public prosecutor.

For failing to comply with the rule, the RTC denied Cornejo’s motion for lack of merit.

It was last December 6 when Navarro was released after nearly three months of detention in relation to previously dismissed and now-revived rape cases filed against him by Cornejo.

Navarro, 45, was detained at the National Bureau of Investigation for two months, before he was transferred to the Taguig City Jail, where he stayed for over two weeks.

In granting Navarro’s bail plea, Taguig court said the complainant’s credibility is the single most important issue in the prosecution of a rape case. The inconsistencies in Cornejo’s affidavits, according to the court, were also “too material to ignore.”

