(From left to right) Maria Cristina, Naia, and Shewarma in their looks for the sixth round of 'Drag Den Philippines' season 1. Screenshots.

MANILA — Three drag queens were named as the top performing contestants of "Drag Den Philippines" season 1.

In the sixth episode that aired Thursday, the queens were tasked to do a speech about their advocacies and make a placard for their theme wear.

Aries Night and Barbie led the round, followed by Naia and Shewarma in second and third place, respectively. Despite having extra time for the speech, O-A came in fourth, followed by Lady Gagita, Maria Cristina, and Pura Luka Vega.

For bonus points, the queens prepared for a lipsync battle to "Sinner" by Kio Priest featuring Paulo Castro.

After the lipsync battle, the scores were revealed for those who failed to make it to the Top 3.

4th: Barbie-Q (90.2)

5th: Lady Gagita (90.14)

6th: Aries Night (87.53)

7th: O-A (87.43)

8th: Pura Luka Vega (87.2)

Naia, Shewarma, and Maria Cristina were each given a sash with their name as the Top 3. Manila Luzon, however, did not yet reveal how the first drag supreme will be determined.

Shewarma has one win under her belt while Maria Cristina has two wins. Naia has never won a round but was consistently at the top of the pack in every challenge.

Hosted by Manila Luzon, "Drag Den Philippines" was launched last December 8 on Prime Video. The drag star made their international breakthrough via “RuPaul’s Drag Race” in 2011. They then appeared in two “All Stars” editions of the show, in 2012 then in 2018.

RELATED VIDEO: