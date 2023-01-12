Photos from Fumiya Sankai TikTok account

Former “Pinoy Big Brother” housemate Fumiya Sankai has made clear that he is straight after his TikTok clip with a man went viral on social media.

Sankai released a dance video of a TikTok craze last week with a certain Kenji which prompted many netizens to think that the man was his boyfriend.

The video has garnered over 5 million views already, as of writing, with many fans asking if the “PBB” housemate is gay.

In a separate clip, Kenji told Sankai that they trended on TikTok and Facebook for the wrong reason.

“Hala nag-trending kami sa TikTok at Facebook. Pero bakla raw tayo e?” he told the Japanese star.

“E? That's why trending?” Sankai asked. “Akala ko my dance is very nice, magaling. That’s why trending.”

Sankai then clarified that he is straight but stressed that he has a high respect for members of the LGBT community.

“BL talaga? I respect LGBT, very respect. Pero I’m very straight,” he explained. “Thank you so much for comments. Pero very straight.”

Sankai first rose to fame with FumiShun Base, where he shared vlogs about discovering Filipino culture. Sankai has more than 2.2 million subscribers on YouTube.

He later on became a fan-favorite when he joined “Pinoy Big Brother,” and went on to become part of several ABS-CBN shows and movies.

