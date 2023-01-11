Dinklage, Hathaway rom-com to open Berlin film fest

BERLIN, Germany - A romantic comedy featuring "Game of Thrones" star Peter Dinklage and Oscar winners Marisa Tomei and Anne Hathaway will open next month's Berlin film festival, organizers said Wednesday.

"She Came to Me", set in New York City by director and screenwriter Rebecca Miller, will screen on the 11-day festival's opening night on February 16.

The Berlinale, as the event is known, called the movie a "delightful comedy about love in all its forms".

Dinklage plays a composer struck with writer's block whose wife (Hathaway), who was formerly his therapist, encourages him to seek out new inspiration.

"We are very pleased to open this festival edition with an irresistible comedy that builds upon the everyday conflicts of western society," Berlinale directors Mariette Rissenbeek and Carlo Chatrian said in a statement, calling it "a magical ode to the freedom of expression".

The picture will screen out of competition for the Golden Bear top prize, to be awarded on February 25 by a jury led by US actor Kristen Stewart.

The Berlinale, now in its 73rd year, ranks with Cannes and Venice among Europe's top three film festivals and serves as an early annual launchpad for the industry.

Three-time Oscar winner Steven Spielberg, 76, is slated to attend the event to pick up an Honorary Golden Bear prize for lifetime achievement.

Spanish director Carla Simon won the Golden Bear for best film last year for "Alcarras", a Catalan drama about peach farmers.