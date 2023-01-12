A poster of American singer Demi Lovato was banned in the United Kingdom for being "offensive to Christians", a report confirmed Thursday.

According to the BBC, the poster, which features Lovato's latest album titled "HOLY FVCK," was deemed offensive for its use of language as well as the depiction of a cross with a sexual pose.

"The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) said it had received complaints relating to the 'image of Ms. Lovato bound up in a bondage-style outfit whilst lying on a mattress shaped like a crucifix," the report said.

"The singer was 'in a position with her legs bound to one side which was reminiscent of Christ on the cross' ... Together with the album title, which is a play on a swear word, the ASA found the poster was 'likely to be viewed as linking sexuality to the sacred symbol of the crucifix and the crucifixion'. This was likely to cause serious offense to Christians," it said.

The singer has yet to comment on the matter.

Lovato released "HOLY FVCK" and started her concert tour in August with special guests Dead Sara and Royal & the Serpent.

Her last studio album "Dancing with the Devil... the Art of Starting Over," released in April 2021, peaked at the No. 2 spot on the Billboard 200.

Lovato first appeared as an artist in the children's television series "Barney & Friends" from 2002 to 2004. She rose to fame in 2008 for her role as Mitchie Torres in the Disney film "Camp Rock" where her duet "This Is Me" gained prominence.

