MANILA – Angelica Panganiban has tested positive for COVID-19.

In her social media update on Thursday, Panganiban shared on Instagram a screenshot of her in a video call with her fiancé Gregg Homan and their baby daughter.

“Nauubusan na 'ko ng positive thoughts, pls send help,” she captioned her post. “I miss you family @gregg_homan”

Since testing positive for the virus, Panganiban has apparently been isolating from Homan and their baby so as not to infect them.

Panganiban gave birth to Amila Sabine or Bean last September.

Since then, she has been sharing with her followers her journey as a first-time mom, including breastfeeding and nursing Bean, taking “shifts” with Homan to their baby to sleep.

Panganiban has been consistent in saying she will give up anything for her firstborn.