MANILA — Actor Albie Casiño and music newcomer Shanaia Gomez, whose interactions inside “Pinoy Big Brother” (PBB) drew fans now dubbed “ShaiBie,” are admittedly still getting to know each other, amid expectations of a romantic relationship.

In separate interviews with ABS-CBN News on Wednesday, both Casiño and Gomez described each other as a good friend, and similarly brought up navigating their career.

Casiño, 28, explained that he wants to focus on acting and hosting at this point, but was quick to point out Gomez’s attractive qualities.

“We get along. But we have so much going on right now. Sa akin, wala pa sa isip ko ‘yung anything more than what we have now. I want to focus on everything that I’m doing now. I’ve started hosting, and, of course, I’m still acting as well. Iyon muna talaga ang focus ko, e.

“To be honest, wala pa akong oras para sa love life and stuff like that. But, I definitely like her. She’s a nice girl, smart, funny, and, of course, beautiful also,” he said.

Gomez, 19, meanwhile, credited Casiño for “guiding” her as she treads being a showbiz neophyte.

“We’re good friends. We’re going through this together. I’m obviously very new to showbiz. This is my first time experiencing all of this. He’s great, he’s supportive naman. I guess, in a way, he’s guiding [me].

“He’s a good friend, he’s funny, he’s outgoing. I feel like we’re just getting along. We’re just enjoying our time together,” she said.

Their answers came a few days after they finally pushed through with what’s been dubbed as their “sisig date” — a plan they first discussed on “PBB,” when Gomez shared she doesn’t eat the Filipino favorite, prompting Casiño to introduce her to a good spin on the dish.