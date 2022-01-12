Photos from Zack Tabudlo's social media accounts

“Binibini” hitmaker Zack Tabudlo could not believe international singer Shawn Mendes reacted to his cover of the Canadian performer's song “It’ll Be Okay.”

Tabudlo was surprised to see Mendes dropping a black heart in the comment section and liking his cover video on social media platform TikTok.

The Pinoy singer took to Twitter to express his jubilation after catching the attention of the international artist.

“MY HEART LITERALLY STOPPED. HOW DID I NOT SEE THIS. SHAWN FREAKIN MENDES FRKIN COMMENTED AND LIKED MY TIKTOK COVER OF HIS SONG WTF,” he tweeted.

“IM SHAKING WHAT DO I DO. MY HEART. MY SOUL. I CANNOT STOP SHAKING WHAT IS HAPPENING. HOW. WHAT. IS THIS REAL. LIFE,” Tabudlo added before tagging Mendes’ account and calling him as his hero.

Last December, Tabudlo's viral hit "Binibini" took the top spot on Spotify's most streamed songs in the country for 2021, the streaming service said in a statement.

The 20-year-old singer, who currently has 3.1 million monthly listeners on the platform, released his debut album in mid-October.

Tabudlo is also part of the roster of Spotify's RADAR program, which aims to introduce local music acts to international listeners.

Overseas, Tabudlo has an expanding listener base, notably in the US, Canada, Thailand, Australia, Indonesia, UK, Singapore, Malaysia, and Japan. His international growth has logged a 1,300% increase in recent months, Spotify said.

Speaking with ABS-CBN News, Tabudlo shared his disbelief over the strides in his young career (singling out being seen on a Times Square billboard as memorable), and recalled the beginnings of his journey as an artist, particularly as one of the finalists of “The Voice Kids.”