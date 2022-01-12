Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA -- “Bazinga” has retained its top spot in the Twitter-driven Billboard Hot Trending Songs chart, for a fifth week.

The SB19 single, which is part of the group's latest extended play “Pagsibol,” was ranked No. 1 for the week of January 15.

Joining it in the Top 5 are Dimash’s “Fly Away,” BTS’ “Butter,” Mew Suppasit’s “Before 4:30 (She Said) and V’s “Christmas Tree.”

The #HotTrendingSongs, Powered by Twitter top 10 (chart dated Jan. 15, 2022) — billboard charts (@billboardcharts) January 11, 2022

The Hot Trending Songs chart offers is a real-time ranking of the most discussed songs on Twitter globally.

The top 20 tracks over the past 24 hours or the past seven days can be viewed, separate from the weekly version of the chart collating activity from Friday to Thursday of each week.

SB19’s strong showing in the trends-based chart caps a packed year for the group, which staged just this year three concerts, on top of dozens of live performances and their nominations in the Billboard and MTV Europe music awards.