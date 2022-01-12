Roxanne Barcelo now more open in sharing photos with husband

MANILA - Not so long ago, Roxanne Barcelo’s followers would not find any picture of her husband with his face clearly seen on her social media accounts.

This changed a few days before Christmas when the former actress finally introduced her husband Jiggs to the public.

For the first time, Barcelo shared a photo of them together along with their baby boy. And that did not end there.

Going by her recent Instagram updates, it seems Barcelo has become more comfortable about sharing pictures of them together.

Last January 1, Barcelo shared a photo of them hugging while thanking Jiggs for always being by her side no matter what.

“Thank you, my mahal, for holding my hand and dancing through life with me! You are the moon to my river and the whirl to my wind,” she wrote in the caption. “Cheers to the rest of our lives together.”

In another update on Tuesday, Barcelo shared another photo of them during what appears to be their date.

“Our love is the sweet spot of being,” she said.

While Barcelo seems to have become more open, she still hasn’t tagged him in any of her posts.

It was in December 2020 when Barcelo revealed on social media that she got married. She did not say when she got engaged and when she tied the knot exactly, even keeping the identity of her husband under wraps.

A month after announcing that she's married, the actress through a YouTube vlog entry revealed that she is expecting her first child.

She gave birth to her baby boy last June based on her Instagram Stories post.

The couple also marked their second anniversary last November.