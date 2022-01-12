'Marry Me, Marry You' down to its last 2 weeks

MANILA -- ABS-CBN's hit series "Marry Me, Marry You" starring Janine Gutierrez and Paulo Avelino is now down to its last two weeks.

This was confirmed by drama producer Dreamscape Entertainment in a social media post.

In the remaining episodes of the series, Camille (Janine Gutierrez) and Andrei (Paulo Avelino) will find out that he fathered a child with his ex-girlfriend Patricia (Iana Bernarndez).

The discovery comes after Camille’s miscarriage, compounding her insecurity about not being able to bear a child, despite Andrei’s insistence that it only serves to strengthen their relationship.

The series, which debuted September 13, 2021, is the first small screen team up of Avelino and Gutierrez.

The show also stars Sunshine Dizon, Cherry Pie Picache, Edu Manzano, Vina Morales, Jake Ejercito, Lito Pimentel, Adrian Lindayag, Teresa Loyzaga, and many more.

Directed by Dwein Baltazar and Jojo Saguin, “Marry Me, Marry You” can be accessed via Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z Channel 11, TV5, Jeepney TV. Also available on iWantTFC, TFC and WeTV iflix.